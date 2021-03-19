Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 5,392 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,522.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.90. 59,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,641. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $38.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.74.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

