Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $39.65 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 5.2% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $39,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $91.87. 159,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,850,708. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.11. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $93.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

