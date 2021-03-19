Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $6.62 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.60% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,267,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,030,000 after buying an additional 297,411 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IPAC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.02. The company had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,923. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.07. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $40.57 and a 1-year high of $69.01.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.