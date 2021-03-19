Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $6.62 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.60% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,267,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,030,000 after buying an additional 297,411 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IPAC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.02. The company had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,923. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.07. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $40.57 and a 1-year high of $69.01.

