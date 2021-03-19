Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,210,000 after acquiring an additional 133,265 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 235,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,215,000 after purchasing an additional 121,029 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 194,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 92,455 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 48,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 43,127.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 34,502 shares in the last quarter.

IYY traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.11. The stock had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,256. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.48. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $100.73.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

