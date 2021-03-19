Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 5,661 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.57. 2,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,659. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $105.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

