Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $475.05

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 475.05 ($6.21) and traded as high as GBX 599.30 ($7.83). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 582.50 ($7.61), with a volume of 16,194 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £81.42 million and a P/E ratio of 18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 567.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 475.05.

About Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, NambÃ©, and Pimpernel brand names.

