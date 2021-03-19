Post (NYSE:POST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $107.34

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $107.34 and last traded at $107.34, with a volume of 6201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.76.

Several research analysts have commented on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,560.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.82.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Post by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176,359 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Post by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,101,000 after buying an additional 772,169 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in Post by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 755,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,930,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Post in the 4th quarter worth about $57,717,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Post by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,566,000 after buying an additional 13,251 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

