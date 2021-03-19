Post (NYSE:POST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $107.34

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $107.34 and last traded at $107.34, with a volume of 6201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.76.
Several research analysts have commented on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.
The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,560.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.82.
In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Post by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176,359 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Post by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,101,000 after buying an additional 772,169 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in Post by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 755,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,930,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Post in the 4th quarter worth about $57,717,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Post by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,566,000 after buying an additional 13,251 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Post (NYSE:POST)
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.