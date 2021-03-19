Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,567 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.84% of Postal Realty Trust worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSTL. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $525,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 57.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PSTL. TheStreet raised Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Postal Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Postal Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $43,394.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,522.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSTL opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $156.48 million, a P/E ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

