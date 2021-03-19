PotCoin Price Hits $0.0333 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $7.52 million and approximately $17,462.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 16.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,387.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,838.52 or 0.03095788 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $202.96 or 0.00341750 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $543.01 or 0.00914341 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $236.82 or 0.00398761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.58 or 0.00373111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.46 or 0.00249984 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00020903 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,936,600 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.