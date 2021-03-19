PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of PotlatchDeltic worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 210,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,541,000 after acquiring an additional 60,537 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 46,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

NASDAQ PCH opened at $51.64 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $54.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.57.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.00%.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $273,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $165,499.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.