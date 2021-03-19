Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Given New $38.00 Price Target at CIBC

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at CIBC from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PWCDF. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of PWCDF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.72. 16,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,262. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.37.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

