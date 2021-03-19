Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Increased to C$38.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$38.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on POW. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

TSE:POW traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$33.63. 3,327,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,490. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.69. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$17.47 and a 1 year high of C$34.09. The company has a current ratio of 79.94, a quick ratio of 66.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

