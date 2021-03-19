Power Ledger (POWR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $30.94 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. During the last week, Power Ledger has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $173.36 million and approximately $30.94 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Ledger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00052736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.19 or 0.00653373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00069550 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00035509 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00024573 BTC.

Power Ledger Token Profile

Power Ledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a token. It launched on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 433,298,654 tokens. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger

