PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 82.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 199,586 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,088,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Laurentian upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.26.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $149.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.90. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.