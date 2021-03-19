PPL Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for PPL in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.64.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

PPL stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. PPL has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

In other PPL news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of PPL by 25.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 665,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after buying an additional 70,498 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $13,835,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of PPL by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 22,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

