Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.39

Shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.39 and traded as high as $2.64. Precipio shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 212,060 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Precipio during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Precipio in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Precipio in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Precipio in the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Precipio in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

