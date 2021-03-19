Precium (PCM) Reaches Market Cap of $9.75 Million

Precium (CURRENCY:PCM) traded up 22.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Precium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Precium has traded up 61.9% against the dollar. Precium has a total market capitalization of $9.75 million and $2.89 million worth of Precium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.87 or 0.00344828 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000525 BTC.

About Precium

Precium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2016. Precium’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 749,025,000 coins. Precium’s official message board is medium.com/@precium . Precium’s official website is precium.io . Precium’s official Twitter account is @Precium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Procom is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the scrypt algorithm. It has a six minute block time average and a 28 million PCM supply. “

Precium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Precium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Precium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Precium using one of the exchanges listed above.

