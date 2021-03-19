Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Gap Down to $65.01

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $65.01, but opened at $63.06. Preferred Bank shares last traded at $65.02, with a volume of 5,422 shares traded.

PFBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.24. The company has a market cap of $982.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 million. Analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

