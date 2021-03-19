Premier Asset Management Group (LON:PAM) Shares Up 1.4%

Premier Asset Management Group PLC (LON:PAM) shares shot up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 183.50 ($2.40). 22,811 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 148,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181 ($2.36).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 183.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £194.14 million and a PE ratio of 16.38.

Premier Asset Management Group Company Profile (LON:PAM)

Premier Asset Management Group PLC is a retail asset management group with a focus on delivering investment outcomes for investors through relevant products and active management across its range of investment strategies, which include multi-asset, equity and absolute return funds. The Company offers a range of investment types, including mutual funds, closed-ended investment companies and a portfolio management service.

