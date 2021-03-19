Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.88

Premier Gold Mines Limited (TSE:PG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.88 and traded as high as C$2.94. Premier Gold Mines shares last traded at C$2.92, with a volume of 1,293,201 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$4.75 to C$3.40 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.88. The stock has a market cap of C$693.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47.

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Hardrock Gold property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

