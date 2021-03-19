PressOne Price Reaches $0.0602 on Exchanges (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. In the last week, PressOne has traded up 109.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PressOne token can now be bought for $0.0602 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. PressOne has a total market capitalization of $17.15 million and approximately $20,055.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00052645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00013923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $384.56 or 0.00655239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00069608 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00035545 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00024571 BTC.

PressOne Token Profile

PressOne is a token. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PressOne’s official website is press.one

