PRIA Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,135.00 (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 19th. PRIA has a total market capitalization of $786,353.76 and $3,135.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PRIA has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One PRIA token can currently be bought for $11.34 or 0.00019282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PRIA alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.59 or 0.00451684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00065766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.01 or 0.00141169 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00064040 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.66 or 0.00674597 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00076332 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC.

PRIA Token Profile

PRIA’s official website is pria.eth.link

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.