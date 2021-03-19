Primecoin Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 60.8% against the dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,522,605 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.