Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Primoris Services stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.04. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $897.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 312.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Primoris Services by 38.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 41,501 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 6.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 8.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

