Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Sets New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 5.19 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 4.70 ($0.06), with a volume of 1702654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.60 ($0.06).

Specifically, insider Rupert Labrum acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,532.53). Also, insider Hedley Clark bought 482,360 shares of Primorus Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £19,294.40 ($25,208.26). Insiders bought a total of 1,742,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,069,440 in the last ninety days.

The company has a current ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 17.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82. The stock has a market cap of £6.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.72.

Primorus Investments plc, an investment company, focuses on acquiring interests in a portfolio of exploration and production projects and assets operating in the natural resources sector. It also engages in investing in the leisure, corporate services, consultancy, and brand licensing sectors. The company was formerly known as Stellar Resources plc and changed its name to Primorus Investments plc in December 2016.

