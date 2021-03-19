Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,732 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.0% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $120.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.