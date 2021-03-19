Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 418.45 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.28.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. Analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 55,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $2,636,805.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,552.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Greenbaum sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $155,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at $512,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 382,313 shares of company stock valued at $17,603,478. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

