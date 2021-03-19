Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Position Lessened by First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,000 shares during the period. Progyny comprises approximately 2.3% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of Progyny worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,326,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,242,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Progyny by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 588,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,937,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,696,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Progyny by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.45 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.28. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. Analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $240,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,439,390.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,876 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $77,272.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,728,343.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 387,313 shares of company stock worth $17,844,178. 33.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

