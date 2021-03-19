Project Pai Price Hits $0.0234 on Top Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Project Pai token can now be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Project Pai has a total market cap of $35.84 million and $1.54 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 33.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,736,310,135 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,533,219,334 tokens. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

