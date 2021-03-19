Prometeus (PROM) One Day Volume Tops $5.41 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. Prometeus has a market cap of $78.36 million and $5.41 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for about $12.80 or 0.00021659 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00050870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00014634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.30 or 0.00626382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00068859 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024348 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00033718 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

PROM is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

