Proton (XPR) Trading Up 154.2% Over Last 7 Days

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. Proton has a total market capitalization of $74.11 million and $21.91 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Proton has traded 154.2% higher against the US dollar. One Proton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00051378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.59 or 0.00633639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00069335 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00024298 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00034392 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton (XPR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,578,754,215 coins. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.