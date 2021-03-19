Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will post sales of $9.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.80 million and the highest is $9.30 million. Provident Financial reported sales of $9.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full year sales of $35.50 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $35.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Provident Financial.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 14.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PROV shares. Piper Sandler cut Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Hovde Group cut Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Provident Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other news, Director Bruce Bennett sold 1,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $28,866.00. Also, Director William E. Thomas sold 8,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $148,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,907 shares of company stock worth $1,271,391. Corporate insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,457,000. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROV stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $125.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.63. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial (PROV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.