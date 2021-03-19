Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,022 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Prudential Financial worth $15,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $33,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $93.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $95.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.62.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

