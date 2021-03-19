Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

PRYMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Prysmian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS PRYMY opened at $15.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80. Prysmian has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $18.94.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

