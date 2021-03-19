PTON Price Up 107.3% Over Last Week (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last seven days, PTON has traded 107.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PTON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PTON has a market cap of $545,119.69 and approximately $24.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

PTON

PTON Coin Profile

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official website is foresting.io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading



