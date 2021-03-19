Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 10,883 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,883 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $16,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 275,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,433,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,209,000 after purchasing an additional 749,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $68.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.07 and a 200-day moving average of $62.05.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

