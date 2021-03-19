Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 6,491 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $16,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after purchasing an additional 145,863 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 185,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,796,000 after purchasing an additional 108,918 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,354,000 after acquiring an additional 86,660 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,970,000 after acquiring an additional 81,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $31,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $487.59.

ORLY stock opened at $482.18 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $496.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $453.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

