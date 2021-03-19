Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,430 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $15,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $158.89 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.66 and a 1 year high of $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 993.12, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.70.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.65.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

