Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,086 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.15% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $15,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $18.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

HST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

