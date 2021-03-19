Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 9,713 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cintas were worth $15,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.30.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $337.23 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

