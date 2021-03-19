Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,402 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Consolidated Edison worth $12,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 13,767 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 368.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 8,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 378,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,340,000 after acquiring an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.19.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $72.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $92.56.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

