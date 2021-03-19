Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $15.05 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of The Clorox worth $15,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 690.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 73,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 37,163 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 27,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 108,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX stock opened at $184.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $161.11 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.59.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLX. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.65.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

