Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $15.27 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,160 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $15,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 648,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 485,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,821,000 after acquiring an additional 335,019 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $1,000,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 170,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 31,162.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of -97.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $39.71.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

