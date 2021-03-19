Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $15.37 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,563 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of McKesson worth $15,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $187.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.49. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $113.71 and a one year high of $189.84. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,616. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

