Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $15.66 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of ResMed worth $15,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in ResMed by 170.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,081 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total transaction of $200,503.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,701.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,023,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,519 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,552. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $185.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $224.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

