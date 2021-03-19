Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $15.86 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,888 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Fastenal worth $15,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Fastenal by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,441,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,390,000 after purchasing an additional 286,017 shares during the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 449,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,940,000 after purchasing an additional 42,691 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,080 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FAST opened at $47.50 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average of $47.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.