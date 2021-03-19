Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $16.33 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,941 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $16,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.06.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,938,267.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.87, for a total value of $4,198,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 896,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,521,655.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 129,317 shares of company stock worth $46,192,819 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $317.55 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.07 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $365.46 and its 200-day moving average is $307.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.