Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $16.79 Million Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,476 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Match Group were worth $16,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,595,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,661,000 after buying an additional 14,935 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Match Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 241,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,556,000 after buying an additional 25,490 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,557 shares of company stock worth $34,158,410 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $147.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.94, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $174.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.35 and its 200-day moving average is $136.16.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

