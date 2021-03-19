Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,971 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.09% of HubSpot worth $16,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,349,000 after buying an additional 434,219 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in HubSpot by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 326,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,558,000 after purchasing an additional 90,342 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in HubSpot by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,711,000 after purchasing an additional 52,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,886,000 after purchasing an additional 167,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS opened at $431.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.29 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.75 and a twelve month high of $547.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $464.06 and a 200 day moving average of $375.70.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.57.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at $812,608,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $3,283,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,877,925.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,933 shares of company stock valued at $13,850,434 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

