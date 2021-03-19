Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 14,099 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $15,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $984,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,918 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $174.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.37 and a 200 day moving average of $155.08. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.00 and a 1 year high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.20.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

